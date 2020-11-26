Kestra Advisory Services LLC Invests $7.58 Million in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in 3M (NYSE:MMM) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 47,173 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $7,577,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in 3M in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Aua Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in 3M in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in 3M in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in 3M by 250.0% in the second quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in 3M by 47.4% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 364 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of 3M from $179.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of 3M from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of 3M from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.31.

In related news, SVP Ivan K. Fong sold 15,073 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.62, for a total value of $2,601,901.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,266,081.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MMM traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $177.12. 2,044,175 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,441,004. 3M has a 1-year low of $114.04 and a 1-year high of $182.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $102.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $167.67 and a 200 day moving average of $160.49.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.17. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The firm had revenue of $8.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that 3M will post 8.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.62%.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

