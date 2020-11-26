Kestra Advisory Services LLC Invests $7.59 Million in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 69,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,592,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VBR. Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Pacitti Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 165.8% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA:VBR traded down $1.20 on Thursday, reaching $137.46. 685,277 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 690,867. Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $73.32 and a 12 month high of $139.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.75.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.