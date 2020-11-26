Kestra Advisory Services LLC Invests $7.67 Million in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 96,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,672,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in D. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. 60.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:D traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $79.41. 3,881,649 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,016,300. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.40. The company has a market cap of $64.78 billion, a PE ratio of -3,970.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.37. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.79 and a 12 month high of $90.89.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 88.68%.

D has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Dominion Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.18.

In related news, Chairman Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.49, for a total transaction of $4,074,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 978,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,703,657.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 150,000 shares of company stock worth $12,120,000. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

