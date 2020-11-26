Kestra Advisory Services LLC Invests $9.18 Million in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 36,261 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,183,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. 1776 Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co raised its stake in Amgen by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 255 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total transaction of $60,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,189,941.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMGN. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Amgen from $308.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays dropped their target price on Amgen from $250.00 to $242.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. UBS Group began coverage on Amgen in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $232.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Amgen from $237.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $223.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.54.

NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $220.31. 2,550,392 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,840,919. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $238.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $177.05 and a 1 year high of $264.97.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.38 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. As a group, research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.18%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

