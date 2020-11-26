Kestra Advisory Services LLC Invests $9.26 Million in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 160,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,259,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RTX. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth $7,929,593,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth about $975,282,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth about $893,868,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $826,942,000. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $694,253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

RTX traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $73.81. 5,354,354 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,997,504. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.63. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $40.72 and a 1-year high of $93.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $112.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.23.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 11.59% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.00%.

RTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Raytheon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Argus downgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.47.

In related news, CEO Gregory Hayes purchased 55,000 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.82 per share, with a total value of $3,015,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 235,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,902,709.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Thomas A. Kennedy purchased 19,059 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,025.73. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 362,541 shares in the company, valued at $19,022,526.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 84,591 shares of company stock worth $4,567,268. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Read More: Insider Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.