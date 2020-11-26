Kestra Advisory Services LLC Makes New $11.85 Million Investment in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 659,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $11,851,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 74,873,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,272,106,000 after purchasing an additional 263,318 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 72,416,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,230,348,000 after purchasing an additional 20,266,614 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,762,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $644,435,000 after purchasing an additional 9,518,408 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 39,625.8% in the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,395,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 41,291,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,537,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $621,332,000 after purchasing an additional 5,519,034 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IAU stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $17.23. The stock had a trading volume of 19,207,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,442,414. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $13.80 and a 1 year high of $19.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.73.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

