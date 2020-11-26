Kestra Advisory Services LLC Makes New $8.08 Million Investment in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 37,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,083,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in DocuSign by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 116.3% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 20,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,426,000 after buying an additional 11,055 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 362.3% in the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 9,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after buying an additional 7,746 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign in the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 697,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,091,000 after buying an additional 23,214 shares during the period. 72.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DOCU traded up $6.95 on Thursday, hitting $224.15. 1,888,115 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,292,946. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $219.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.88 and a 52 week high of $290.23. The company has a market cap of $41.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -198.36 and a beta of 0.94.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $342.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.55 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 17.74% and a negative return on equity of 28.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $233.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $200.00 to $229.00 in a report on Friday, September 4th. Pritchard Capital boosted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. DocuSign presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.74.

In other news, Director Peter Solvik sold 16,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.66, for a total value of $3,301,258.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,588,825.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.06, for a total transaction of $1,224,148.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 393,917 shares in the company, valued at $83,140,122.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 105,898 shares of company stock worth $21,204,644. 5.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

