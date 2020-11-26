Kestra Advisory Services LLC Makes New $8.71 Million Investment in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 80,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,708,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Dover as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dover during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in Dover in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Dover in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Dover in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. raised its holdings in Dover by 94.0% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. 80.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dover stock traded down $2.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $124.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,412,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 922,857. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Dover Co. has a 12-month low of $62.95 and a 12-month high of $127.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $116.64 and its 200-day moving average is $106.07. The company has a market capitalization of $17.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.36.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.28. Dover had a return on equity of 26.73% and a net margin of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.39%.

A number of brokerages have commented on DOV. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a report on Sunday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Dover from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered Dover from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $134.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Bank of America boosted their price target on Dover from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Dover from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.50.

In other news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.05, for a total transaction of $56,748.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,821.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 23,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $2,915,010.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,827 shares of company stock worth $3,460,609. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle services, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

