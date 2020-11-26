Kestra Advisory Services LLC Makes New $9.23 Million Investment in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 241,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,225,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lipe & Dalton bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 269.5% in the third quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 1,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

MO has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Altria Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Altria Group from $57.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.83.

MO traded down $0.62 during trading on Thursday, reaching $40.38. 6,483,440 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,751,117. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.77. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.95 and a fifty-two week high of $51.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.04 billion, a PE ratio of 112.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.48.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.03. Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

