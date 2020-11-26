Kestra Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 117,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,674,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Factorial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter worth about $822,000. FCA Corp TX boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 41,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 13.7% in the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 28,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,482 shares in the last quarter. South State CORP. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 79,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA RSP traded down $0.93 during trading on Thursday, hitting $124.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,254,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,654,035. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.56 and a fifty-two week high of $125.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.38.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

