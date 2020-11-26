Kestra Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 61,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,597,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWB. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 52,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,874,000 after purchasing an additional 5,351 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 29,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,613,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 77.2% during the 3rd quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 396,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,297,000 after purchasing an additional 172,961 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 19,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Shapiro LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,233,000.

Shares of IWB traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $204.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 586,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,007,178. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $120.20 and a 12-month high of $204.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $194.55 and its 200 day moving average is $182.69.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

