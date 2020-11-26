Kestra Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 108,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,168,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned 0.08% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Financial Corp IN lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 589.8% in the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE traded down $0.77 during trading on Thursday, hitting $125.94. The company had a trading volume of 725,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,335,791. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $81.70 and a 52 week high of $132.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $117.62 and its 200 day moving average is $113.05.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

