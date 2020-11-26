Kestra Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 97,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $12,284,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,541,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,596,821,000 after purchasing an additional 6,868,082 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,642,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $447,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,658 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,520,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,342,893,000 after purchasing an additional 869,954 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 28,613.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 652,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $80,241,000 after purchasing an additional 650,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,062,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,852,685,000 after purchasing an additional 646,675 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $125.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,045,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,323,232. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $107.37 and a twelve month high of $127.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $125.68 and a 200-day moving average of $124.62.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

