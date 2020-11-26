Kestra Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 39,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,398,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 5.0% during the third quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 3,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in Moody’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,466,000. CX Institutional raised its position in Moody’s by 33.6% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 163 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its position in Moody’s by 5.7% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 2,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Moody’s by 108.4% during the third quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,910,000 after acquiring an additional 8,810 shares in the last quarter. 89.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MCO. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Moody’s from $292.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Moody’s from $293.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Atlantic Securities upgraded Moody’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Moody’s from $358.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Moody’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $294.67.

Shares of MCO traded up $4.99 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $276.57. 1,038,030 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 885,381. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.49. Moody’s Co. has a 12-month low of $164.19 and a 12-month high of $305.95. The company has a market cap of $51.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $278.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $278.67.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.50. Moody’s had a return on equity of 170.55% and a net margin of 34.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 20th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 27.02%.

In related news, CEO Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 42,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total transaction of $12,380,939.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 270,908 shares in the company, valued at $78,620,210.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings and assessment services; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

