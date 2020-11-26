Kestra Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 30,082 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $13,107,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Tesla by 76.5% in the 2nd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 30 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 79.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 43 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group raised its position in shares of Tesla by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 60 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 140.0% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 60 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TSLA shares. JMP Securities upgraded Tesla from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $516.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded Tesla from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Tesla from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $360.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $271.46.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $574.00 on Thursday. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.42 and a fifty-two week high of $574.00. The stock has a market cap of $544.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,494.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $434.31 and a 200-day moving average of $327.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.54. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 1.43%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.44, for a total value of $581,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,837 shares in the company, valued at $8,460,527.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.00, for a total value of $7,185,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 176,974 shares of company stock valued at $75,301,295 over the last quarter. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

