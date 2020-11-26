Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases New Holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 34,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,653,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned 0.16% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VONG. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. now owns 2,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,262,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VONG traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $235.44. 81,559 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,361. The company’s 50 day moving average is $229.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.50. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $131.88 and a twelve month high of $241.02.

