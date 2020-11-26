Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases New Position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 197,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,555,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AOR. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 119.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 4,309 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 191,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,915,000 after purchasing an additional 26,470 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 158,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 495.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 90,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,176,000 after purchasing an additional 74,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 9,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:AOR traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $51.26. 116,824 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,450. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.43 and a 200-day moving average of $47.76. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a twelve month low of $36.81 and a twelve month high of $51.32.

About iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

Featured Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.