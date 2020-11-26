Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases New Shares in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 79,536 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,352,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 82.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 227 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 228.2% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 233 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 98.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 238 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 440.0% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 405 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. 55.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director David P. Abney sold 62,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.56, for a total value of $10,067,112.00. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $170.50 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $168.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. The company has a market cap of $147.38 billion, a PE ratio of 33.90, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.98. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.00 and a 52-week high of $178.01.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.42. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 156.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.65%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. UBS Group upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $214.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $159.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $152.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.39.

United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

