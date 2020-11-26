Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases Shares of 160,783 Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 160,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,983,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VGSH. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 482.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,851,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,148,000 after purchasing an additional 5,675,623 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,577,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734,158 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $103,137,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,368,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,322,000 after purchasing an additional 951,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,694,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,209,000 after purchasing an additional 629,069 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VGSH traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $61.99. 1,493,283 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,534,252. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $60.05 and a fifty-two week high of $62.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.02 and its 200-day moving average is $62.12.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%.

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

