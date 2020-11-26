Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases Shares of 35,257 Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 35,257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,479,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alley Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.8% in the third quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 118,752 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,515,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 7,427 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,710,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 806 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth $2,215,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,475 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. 77.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on LMT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $509.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $451.18.

Shares of LMT stock opened at $378.34 on Thursday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $266.11 and a 52-week high of $442.53. The stock has a market cap of $105.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $372.29 and its 200-day moving average is $378.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The aerospace company reported $6.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.07 by $0.18. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The business had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.66 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $2.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.40. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 43.74%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.