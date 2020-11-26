Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases Shares of 66,699 iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 66,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,522,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. StrongBox Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 6,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Powell Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 2,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWP traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $191.85. 186,553 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 428,493. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $183.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.42. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.93 and a fifty-two week high of $194.02.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

