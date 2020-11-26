Kestra Advisory Services LLC Takes $12.34 Million Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 95,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $12,337,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 336,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,012,000 after buying an additional 73,853 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 19,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after buying an additional 4,525 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 167.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 92,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,332,000 after buying an additional 58,284 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 83,294.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after buying an additional 15,826 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 175,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,383,000 after buying an additional 5,133 shares during the period.

IEF stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $120.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,124,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,025,671. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.46. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $110.04 and a 1 year high of $123.41.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

