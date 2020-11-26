Kestra Advisory Services LLC Takes $12.75 Million Position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 866,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,754,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned 0.20% of Invesco Preferred ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGX. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 276,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,995,000 after acquiring an additional 5,185 shares in the last quarter. CLS Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $501,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 18.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 83,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 12,712 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 17.5% in the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 250,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,687,000 after purchasing an additional 37,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 25.7% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 289,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,268,000 after purchasing an additional 59,281 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Preferred ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $15.07. The stock had a trading volume of 2,199,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,423,223. Invesco Preferred ETF has a one year low of $9.71 and a one year high of $15.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.61.

Invesco Preferred ETF Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.