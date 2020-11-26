Kestra Advisory Services LLC Takes $7.87 Million Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BIV) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 84,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,866,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 89.9% during the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $104,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BIV traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $93.34. 772,588 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,282,237. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $83.21 and a 52-week high of $94.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.11 and its 200-day moving average is $93.10.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

