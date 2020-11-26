Kestra Advisory Services LLC Takes $9.72 Million Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 79,149 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,720,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 4.7% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,298,009 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $401,268,000 after purchasing an additional 148,686 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 14.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,991,072 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,924,000 after purchasing an additional 386,019 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,094,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $254,873,000 after acquiring an additional 60,726 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 1,180,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,677,000 after acquiring an additional 4,143 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 985,759 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,048,000 after acquiring an additional 30,225 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IBM traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $124.20. 4,122,801 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,649,617. The company’s 50-day moving average is $118.28 and its 200-day moving average is $121.62. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $90.56 and a 52-week high of $158.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.26.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $17.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.68 EPS. International Business Machines’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 50.90%.

Several research firms recently commented on IBM. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.06.

In other news, Director Sidney Taurel bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $110.75 per share, with a total value of $553,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 28,798 shares in the company, valued at $3,189,378.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alex Gorsky purchased 4,232 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $117.86 per share, for a total transaction of $498,783.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,232 shares in the company, valued at $498,783.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 13,387 shares of company stock worth $1,513,946. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated solutions and services company worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

