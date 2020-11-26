Kestra Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 27,539 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,412,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 10.5% in the third quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 4,258 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.7% during the third quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,789 shares of the software company’s stock worth $8,723,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.0% during the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 48,649 shares of the software company’s stock worth $23,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 37.3% during the second quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,725 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 3.6% during the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ADBE shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Adobe from $430.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Barclays raised their target price on Adobe from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Adobe from $450.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. BidaskClub lowered Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Adobe from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Adobe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $504.86.

ADBE stock opened at $470.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $479.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $449.66. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $255.13 and a fifty-two week high of $536.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.51 billion, a PE ratio of 59.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.02.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.16. Adobe had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 35.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $519.74, for a total value of $2,598,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 35,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,324,473.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.79, for a total transaction of $275,874.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,605,256.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,281 shares of company stock valued at $7,952,267 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

