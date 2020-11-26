Kestra Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 95,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,956,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ball by 148.5% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Ball by 1.0% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,310,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,056,000 after buying an additional 13,021 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Ball by 18.6% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Ball by 169.9% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 27,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after buying an additional 17,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Ball by 6.8% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,288,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,535,000 after buying an additional 82,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Ball news, VP Charles E. Baker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.41, for a total value of $944,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 191,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,096,319.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Charles E. Baker sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.49, for a total value of $3,819,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 191,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,303,332.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 57,672 shares of company stock valued at $5,504,347. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BLL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Ball from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Ball from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Ball from $104.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Ball from $80.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Ball from $91.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.67.

Shares of BLL stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $96.30. 1,326,075 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,098,593. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market cap of $31.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.13, a P/E/G ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.70. Ball Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.26 and a fifty-two week high of $102.76.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. Ball had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 4.54%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.72%.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

