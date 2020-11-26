Kestra Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 216,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,677,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 2.25% of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 24,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 40.8% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at about $45,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FDLO traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $41.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,632. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.50. Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.22 and a fifty-two week high of $42.50.

