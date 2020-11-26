Kestra Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 71,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,807,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.15% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,416,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 546.3% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after acquiring an additional 12,167 shares during the last quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 32,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,772,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Betterment LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.4% in the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 23,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter.

VOT stock traded up $1.63 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $199.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 241,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,927. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $106.07 and a 52 week high of $202.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.27.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

