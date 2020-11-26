Kestra Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 97,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $7,746,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. FMR LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 72,116.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,233,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $803,605,000 after purchasing an additional 10,218,923 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 568.0% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,507,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $281,649,000 after purchasing an additional 5,533,447 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 120.2% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,207,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $251,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750,890 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,489,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $986,163,000 after purchasing an additional 884,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,828,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $476,987,000 after acquiring an additional 774,240 shares during the last quarter.

VNQ stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $85.27. 5,792,761 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,276,729. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $55.58 and a one year high of $99.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.91.

Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

