KeyCorp Initiates Coverage on Lufax (NYSE:LU)

KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Lufax (NYSE:LU) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage set a “sector weight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.46% from the company’s current price.

Lufax stock opened at $14.09 on Tuesday. Lufax has a 12-month low of $11.56 and a 12-month high of $20.17.

About Lufax

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a personal financial services platform in China. It offers retail credit facilitation services, including general unsecured loans and secured loans for small business owners and salaried workers for small business operations and personal consumption; and wealth management solutions through its online wealth management platform.

