Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

Several analysts have commented on KGFHY shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kingfisher in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kingfisher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kingfisher from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Kingfisher in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Kingfisher in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd.

Shares of Kingfisher stock opened at $7.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.62. Kingfisher has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $8.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.47.

About Kingfisher

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,350 stores in nine countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico DÃ©pÃ´t, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.

