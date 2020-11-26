Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) Now Covered by Evercore ISI

Research analysts at Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

KNSA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.60.

Shares of KNSA opened at $17.70 on Tuesday. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $9.33 and a twelve month high of $28.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.47 and a beta of -0.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.20.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.05). As a group, research analysts forecast that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals will post -2.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Sanj K. Patel sold 150,700 shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total transaction of $3,167,714.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,329.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNSA. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 72.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 2,190.6% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. 31.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its clinical-stage product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and KPL-716, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and in Phase 1a clinical trial for the treatment of atopic dermatitis.

