Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Shares Sold by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership reduced its position in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,780,614 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 5,867,048 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 1.02% of Kinross Gold worth $112,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the 2nd quarter worth $119,441,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 133.7% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,093,314 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $58,421,000 after purchasing an additional 4,630,191 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 40.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,467,496 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $61,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431,048 shares during the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the second quarter valued at $22,218,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 73.1% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,108,736 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $27,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312,795 shares during the last quarter. 53.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinross Gold stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,705,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,735,570. Kinross Gold Co. has a 12-month low of $2.72 and a 12-month high of $10.31. The company has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.06.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The mining company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.02). Kinross Gold had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 24th. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. CSFB set a $10.50 price target on Kinross Gold and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. TD Securities upped their price target on Kinross Gold from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $10.50 price target on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Kinross Gold from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.95.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

