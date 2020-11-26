Knights Group Holdings plc (KGH.L) (LON:KGH) Shares Gap Down to $436.00

Knights Group Holdings plc (KGH.L) (LON:KGH) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $436.00, but opened at $415.00. Knights Group Holdings plc (KGH.L) shares last traded at $425.50, with a volume of 3,772 shares trading hands.

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 440 ($5.75) price objective on shares of Knights Group Holdings plc (KGH.L) in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.12. The stock has a market cap of $373.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 181.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 419.53 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 415.82.

About Knights Group Holdings plc (KGH.L) (LON:KGH)

Knights Group Holdings plc provides legal and professional services in the United Kingdom. It offers business services, in the areas of aviation, banking, commercial, corporate, data protection, debt recovery, dispute resolution, employment, highway claims, housing, immigration, intellectual property, real estate, regulatory, restructuring and insolvency, telecommunications, and tax.

