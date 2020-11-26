Know Labs (OTCMKTS:KNWN) Lifted to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Know Labs (OTCMKTS:KNWN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS KNWN opened at $1.48 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.16 and a 200 day moving average of $2.18. Know Labs has a 12-month low of $0.81 and a 12-month high of $3.45.

Know Labs Company Profile

Know Labs, Inc, develops, markets, and sells proprietary technologies in the United States. Its proprietary platform technologies include ChromaID and Bio-RFID technologies that utilize electromagnetic energy along the electromagnetic spectrum to perform analytics, which allow the user to identify, authenticate, and diagnose various organic and non-organic materials and substances.

