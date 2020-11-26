Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Stake Boosted by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 31.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,575,056 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,106,681 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 2.90% of Kohl’s worth $84,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KSS. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Kohl’s by 16.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 150,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after purchasing an additional 21,521 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 56.5% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 101,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after buying an additional 36,786 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 102.1% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 279,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,174,000 after buying an additional 141,053 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 6.4% in the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 44,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Kohl’s by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 270,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,014,000 after purchasing an additional 76,304 shares during the last quarter. 81.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kohl's alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on KSS. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. ValuEngine lowered Kohl’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kohl’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Kohl’s from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Kohl’s from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.82.

Shares of NYSE:KSS traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $33.45. 9,510,702 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,979,121. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of -47.79 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.25 and a 200 day moving average of $21.50. Kohl’s Co. has a 52-week low of $10.89 and a 52-week high of $51.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.44. Kohl’s had a negative return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 0.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kohl’s Co. will post -3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Kohl’s

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

Further Reading: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.