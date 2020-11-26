Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) to report earnings per share of ($0.10) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Kosmos Energy’s earnings. Kosmos Energy reported earnings per share of ($0.09) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kosmos Energy will report full year earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.62). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to $0.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Kosmos Energy.

Get Kosmos Energy alerts:

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.04). Kosmos Energy had a negative return on equity of 25.63% and a negative net margin of 35.81%.

KOS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Renaissance Capital upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kosmos Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.48.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 56.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,402,027 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,648,000 after buying an additional 1,228,212 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 2,002.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,090,379 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $18,410,000 after buying an additional 10,562,909 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 16.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 844,909 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,403,000 after buying an additional 117,293 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 57.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,038,001 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,383,000 after buying an additional 742,138 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 43.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,477,283 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,412,000 after buying an additional 2,278,442 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KOS stock remained flat at $$1.97 during trading hours on Thursday. 9,920,077 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,770,296. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64. Kosmos Energy has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $6.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $798.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 3.37.

About Kosmos Energy

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

Featured Article: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kosmos Energy (KOS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kosmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kosmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.