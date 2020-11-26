Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA) Receives $23.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Kraton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Truist boosted their price target on Kraton from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. TheStreet cut Kraton from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Kraton from $29.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Kraton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd.

In other Kraton news, CAO Chris H. Russell sold 1,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.03, for a total value of $44,473.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,344.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kraton by 34.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,151,738 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $20,524,000 after buying an additional 296,672 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Kraton by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,063,736 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,616,000 after purchasing an additional 101,156 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Kraton by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 475,978 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,330,000 after purchasing an additional 127,319 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kraton by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 444,921 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,929,000 after purchasing an additional 24,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kraton by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 433,044 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,483,000 after purchasing an additional 153,395 shares in the last quarter. 93.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Kraton stock traded down $1.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.18. 257,007 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 426,031. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.64. Kraton has a 1-year low of $4.45 and a 1-year high of $31.44. The company has a market cap of $930.03 million, a P/E ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 2.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.76.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.66. Kraton had a positive return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 14.37%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kraton will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Kraton Corporation manufactures and sells styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers, and other products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Polymer and Chemical. The Polymer segment offers performance products, including styrene-butadiene-styrene for paving and roofing application; styrene-isoprene-styrene for personal care application; ethylene-vinyl acetate, polyolefins, and metallocene polyolefins for adhesives application; and specialty polymers, such as hydrogenated styrenic block copolymers, as well as isoprene rubber and isoprene rubber latex for use in medical and personal care products, adhesives, tackifiers, paints, and coatings.

