Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) SVP Benjamin M. Goodwin Sells 600 Shares

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) SVP Benjamin M. Goodwin sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.32, for a total value of $12,792.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ KTOS opened at $21.56 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $22.26. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 539.13 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.33 and its 200 day moving average is $18.59.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $202.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.50 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 0.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KTOS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Friday, August 28th. BidaskClub downgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.71.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,299,772 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $179,301,000 after buying an additional 641,555 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,384,703 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $131,052,000 after buying an additional 1,271,849 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 3,732,461 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $58,338,000 after buying an additional 195,714 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 444.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,402,839 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,186,000 after buying an additional 2,777,839 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,074,000. 86.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products; space, training, and cybersecurity products; C5ISR/modular systems; turbine technologies; and defense and rocket support services.

