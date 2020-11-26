K+S Aktiengesellschaft (SDF.F) (ETR:SDF) PT Set at €7.60 by Warburg Research

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (SDF.F) (ETR:SDF) has been assigned a €7.60 ($8.94) price objective by stock analysts at Warburg Research in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price objective points to a potential downside of 1.91% from the company’s current price.

SDF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €4.70 ($5.53) price objective on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft (SDF.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Baader Bank set a €8.00 ($9.41) target price on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft (SDF.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €10.00 ($11.76) target price on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft (SDF.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft (SDF.F) in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €4.00 ($4.71) target price on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft (SDF.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €6.72 ($7.91).

Shares of SDF stock opened at €7.75 ($9.12) on Tuesday. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €4.50 ($5.29) and a 12 month high of €11.46 ($13.48). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.00, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €6.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €6.05.

About K+S Aktiengesellschaft (SDF.F)

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products.

