Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Hits New 52-Week High at $44.04

Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $44.04 and last traded at $44.04, with a volume of 4785 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.04.

Several research analysts recently commented on KHNGY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Get Kuehne + Nagel International alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $26.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.30 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.94.

Kuehne + Nagel International Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KHNGY)

Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Seafreight, Airfreight, Overland, and Contract Logistics. It provides airfreight services; seafreight services, including full and less than container loads, intra Europe/short sea intermodal solutions integration with carriers, flexible schedules, blue anchor line agent, cargo insurance, seafood logistics, and customs clearance services, as well as online booking, tracking, and tracing of shipments; and overland transportation and contract logistics services.

Read More: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Kuehne + Nagel International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kuehne + Nagel International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.