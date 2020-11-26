L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Sold by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $4,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 111.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 115.3% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 231.0% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 20th. UBS Group upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $219.00 to $199.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $243.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.24.

Shares of NYSE:LHX opened at $194.98 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $179.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.26. The stock has a market cap of $40.97 billion, a PE ratio of 32.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.37. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $142.01 and a one year high of $230.99.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.10. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 7.18%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.73%.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

