La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.00.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LZB shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 21st. Sidoti raised shares of La-Z-Boy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of La-Z-Boy from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th.

Get La-Z-Boy alerts:

In other La-Z-Boy news, CAO Lindsay A. Barnes sold 19,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.60, for a total value of $763,765.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,074.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kurt L. Darrow sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.48, for a total transaction of $5,922,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 550,817 shares in the company, valued at $21,746,255.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 357,565 shares of company stock worth $13,696,745. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LZB. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 205.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 52,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 34,970 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in La-Z-Boy by 103.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 49,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after buying an additional 25,051 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in La-Z-Boy by 74.2% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 13,260 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in La-Z-Boy by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,484,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,496,000 after buying an additional 87,306 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in La-Z-Boy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $849,000. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LZB opened at $38.69 on Friday. La-Z-Boy has a 52 week low of $15.61 and a 52 week high of $42.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 28.24 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.65.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.32. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 12.42%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that La-Z-Boy will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. This is a boost from La-Z-Boy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.96%.

About La-Z-Boy

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail segments. The Upholstery segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for La-Z-Boy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La-Z-Boy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.