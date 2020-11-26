Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Stock Holdings Increased by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 130.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 347,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 196,657 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.24% of Lam Research worth $115,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in Lam Research by 137.8% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its position in Lam Research by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Lam Research news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 9,623 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.60, for a total value of $3,421,938.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Leslie F. Varon sold 225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.45, for a total transaction of $91,451.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,128 shares of company stock valued at $23,954,139. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX traded up $0.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $446.78. 840,695 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,952,492. The business’s fifty day moving average is $385.07 and its 200 day moving average is $337.93. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $181.38 and a fifty-two week high of $451.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.31.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The semiconductor company reported $5.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.50. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 22.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 8th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $434.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $370.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.44.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits in the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Taiwan, and the southeast Asia. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

