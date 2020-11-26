Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LANC. BidaskClub raised shares of Lancaster Colony from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Lancaster Colony from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LANC opened at $171.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 35.39 and a beta of 0.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.36. Lancaster Colony has a one year low of $114.55 and a one year high of $184.97.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $349.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.90 million. Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lancaster Colony will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. This is a positive change from Lancaster Colony’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 4th. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.80%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Lancaster Colony during the third quarter valued at approximately $481,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Lancaster Colony by 2.2% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Lancaster Colony by 8.8% in the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Lancaster Colony in the third quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lancaster Colony by 89.8% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. 56.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets specialty food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's; frozen mini stuffed bagels under the Bantam Bagels; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Simply 60, Cardini's, Tastefully Dressed, and Girard's; and vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand names.

