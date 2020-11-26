Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) CFO Timothy E. Bixby Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) CFO Timothy E. Bixby sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.04, for a total transaction of $690,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 320,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,092,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE:LMND opened at $68.22 on Thursday. Lemonade, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.11 and a twelve month high of $96.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.27.

Get Lemonade alerts:

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $17.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.73 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lemonade, Inc. will post -4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lemonade during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lemonade during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lemonade in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Lemonade in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Lemonade during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $129,000.

Several equities analysts have commented on LMND shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Lemonade from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Lemonade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Lemonade from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Lemonade in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

About Lemonade

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers landlord insurance policies to condo and co-op owners who rent out their property to protect their real and personal properties.

Recommended Story: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Lemonade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lemonade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.