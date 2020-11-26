Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on LESL. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group began coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.89.

Shares of LESL stock opened at $19.99 on Monday. Leslie’s has a 1-year low of $19.15 and a 1-year high of $25.84.

In other Leslie’s news, Director Steven L. Ortega sold 193,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $3,296,062.00. Also, CRO Paula Baker sold 26,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.32, for a total transaction of $561,824.64. Following the sale, the executive now owns 70,505 shares in the company, valued at $1,503,166.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,795,357 shares of company stock worth $166,634,910.

Leslie’s Company Profile

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

