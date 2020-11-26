Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on shares of Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) in a report released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Leslie’s in a research report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.89.

Shares of NASDAQ LESL opened at $19.99 on Monday. Leslie’s has a twelve month low of $19.15 and a twelve month high of $25.84.

In other news, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 9,467,468 shares of Leslie’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $160,946,956.00. Also, insider Steven M. Weddell sold 107,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $1,830,067.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,795,357 shares of company stock worth $166,634,910.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

