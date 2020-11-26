Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Leslie’s’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on LESL. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Leslie’s has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.89.

Get Leslie's alerts:

Shares of LESL stock opened at $19.99 on Monday. Leslie’s has a 12 month low of $19.15 and a 12 month high of $25.84.

In other news, insider Steven M. Weddell sold 107,651 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $1,830,067.00. Also, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 9,467,468 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $160,946,956.00. Insiders sold 9,795,357 shares of company stock worth $166,634,910 over the last quarter.

About Leslie’s

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Leslie's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leslie's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.